Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku has been told he would be making a huge mistake by leaving Stamford Bridge and signing for Manchester United amid talk the Blues have named their price and after the France forward’s stance on becoming Ruben Amorim’s first signing for the Red Devils also came to light.

The 26-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £52m (€60m, $66.6m) move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, but saw his first season with Chelsea ravaged by injuries. Limited to just 14 appearances, Nkunku finished his debut campaign with the Premier League giants with just three goals to his name.

Having netted 58 during his two previous seasons with Leipzig, Nkunku has finally started rediscovering that sort of form – and fitness to allow him to do so – for the Blues.

And while he has 10 goals in 16 appearances this season, only one of those strikes has come in the Premier League, with the player being restricted to just 155 minutes in the competition.

This lack of opportunities has led to speculation that Nkunku is unhappy at a perceived lack of opportunities and it was suggested earlier this week that a big-money move to Manchester United could be on the cards if the Red Devils paid back the Blues their original £52m investment.

However, former Chelsea star Glen Johnson insists the player would be ‘mad’ to consider leaving now and expects Nkunku to soon start having a big impact for Maresca.

“His start to life at the club was quite tough when he suffered his injury and we don’t know if he’s fully over that yet,” Johnson told Betfred.

“In spells, we’ve seen some really good stuff from him and as Chelsea are going in the right direction, he would be mad to jump ship now.

“They’re in a much better position now and if he can get fit and get himself in the starting eleven, then Chelsea have a good player on their hands. He just doesn’t look fully fit yet.”

Nkunku’s thoughts on Man Utd move revealed

Despite Johnson’s warning, two sources have now claimed Nkunku is open to the giant move to Old Trafford and could look to force his exit at Stamford Bridge if his situation does not improve over the coming weeks.

And both L’Equipe and Football Insider insist the high-profile transfer cannot be ruled out with the player both willing to transfer clubs and attracted by the prospect of moving to United.

Any prospective move to United, though, will likely hinge on new boss Amorim as he first looks to assess his squad of players before deciding what signings he needs to make.

However, TEAMtalk has learned there is cash available for Amorim to spend in the January window and the United board will free up some cash for him if there is a signing there that he feels needs to be made.

Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle has also questioned Nkunku’s situation at Stamford Bridge and reckons the player comes across as being unhappy.

Speaking on TNT Sports ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Panathinaikos, Hoddle said of the 12-times capped France star: “The injuries are obviously there, he knows he’s not quite at his sharpest yet.

“When I look at Chelsea’s forwards, I think Nkunku would be more clinical than Nicolas Jackson if he had the same time on the pitch and had his chances so far this season.

“Jackson is obviously improving and getting more confident, he has the manager’s faith and backing right now.

“Whether Nkunku is going to be happy… he might be one that will think he needs to leave come January if this is still happening.”

Maresca ‘in love’ with £83m Benfica star / Man Utd offered Atletico man in swap

Meanwhile, Chelsea are being heavily linked with a move for Benfica defender Tomas Araujo, who has become a key figure in their side this season.

The 22-year-old has a mammoth €100m (£83m/$106m) release clause in his contract, but that will not seemingly put the Blues off with reports in Portugal claiming Chelsea are ready to make contact over a possible January transfer.

Any move for the centre-half could be funded by more high-profile departures at Stamford Bridge and a report on Tuesday suggests the Blues are also open to the exit of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has also found Premier League minutes hard to come by. Aston Villa are being linked with a loan-to-buy move for the former Leicester midfielder.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are being linked with another big January move after reports in Spain claimed that Atletico Madrid had been in touch to make a cash-plus-player offer for Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho that would see a Spanish midfielder heading to Old Trafford.

Nkunku’s involvement at Chelsea this season by competition

Nkunku’s gametime by competition so far this season and what proportion of minutes he has played in

Featuring in just 15.6% of the minutes he has been available to Chelsea in the Premier League, it is easy to see why Nkunku will be feeling frustrated at his situation.

By contrast, he has featured far more heavily in both the Carabao Cup and the Conference League.

But overall, it paints a bleak picture for the France star, featuring in just 42.5% of minutes he could have been on the field for the Blues this season.