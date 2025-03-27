Arsenal’s move to bring Martin Zubimendi to Emirates Stadium this summer has been described as ‘almost definite’ – though a Sky Sports man has questioned if the Gunners may have been the reason why the midfielder did not join Liverpool last summer.

The 26-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in Spanish football having established himself as a regular in the Spain side. And with a tempting €60m (£50m, $64.6m) clause enabling a move, it has always seemed a question of when, not if the Real Sociedad man would leave his hometown club.

That move came desperately close to fruition last summer after Liverpool moved to trigger the fee and agreeing a bumper salary package with the star that would have trebled his earnings in LaLiga.

However, Zubimendi pulled the plug at the last minute, deciding to stay put at his hometown club, only for Arsenal to nip in and appear to secure the player in January ahead of a summer 2025 move.

To that end, the Daily Mail described the deal as ‘practically done’ when revealing news of Mikel Arteta’s summer 2025 transfer plans.

That view has now been backed up by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who has provided an encouraging update about Arsenal’s pursuit but having also dropped a truthbomb over how Liverpool were beaten.

“I’d say that the Zubimendi one is almost definitely going to happen to Arsenal.

“I just wonder when you look back now to the summer transfer window, Liverpool were all set to sign Martin Zubimendi, and then there was a late change of heart. It’s not been confirmed to anyone, but seeing now, a year later, he’s very, very likely to join Arsenal, was there a late intervention by Arsenal in the summer?” Sheth said on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk Podcast.

“You’d have to ask that question because he looked all set to go to Liverpool. It looked like it was a done deal. The deal was agreed.

“It was he who changed his mind in the last minute…”

Sheth then hinted at the devious plot that may have denied the Merseysiders, adding: “And you just wonder whether Arsenal had come in and said, look, we can’t bring you in now, we desperately want you. Mikel Arteta knows him really well.

“And maybe he just thought, I’ll just bide my time for the time being. I actually want to go to Arsenal. Maybe he thought that.”

Arsenal move for Zubimendi on as player explains change of heart

Zubimendi has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the last few days, though Spanish journalist Marco Ruiz is adamant that Arsenal are ‘well advanced in the deal’ and are more than willing to meet the midfielder’s buyout clause.

“On the other hand, there’s Zubimendi. He’s one of the names Real Madrid is considering for their midfield, which has emerged as the most obvious line in need of reinforcement,” Ruiz told AS.

“Vitinha is also liked, but it’s almost impossible to get him out of PSG. As for Zubimendi, the biggest difficulty for Madrid is that Arsenal is well advanced in the deal and is willing to pay the 60 million euro [£50m] buyout clause. He is expected to meet with Mikel Merino there.

“Zubimendi was very close to being sold to Liverpool last summer, but Real Sociedad ultimately halted the deal due to the departures of Mikel Merino and [Robin] Le Normand. The San Sebastian club didn’t want to lose another key player and renewed his contract, but kept a 60 million release clause, which is affordable for a player like him.”

With Jorginho and Thomas Partey both facing uncertain futures in north London, Zubimendi could have a very obvious route into the Arsenal first team next season – something not guaranteed at either Liverpool or Real Madrid.

In the meantime, the 17-times capped Spain midfielder has played down any sinister happenings last summer when he decided to abort his move to Merseyside.

Reflecting on the abandoned transfer and asked if he has any regrets, Zubimendi told El Diario Vasco: “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned. I reacted when the situation arose.

“It was an uncomfortable time for me, but I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay.

“I don’t believe in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.

“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project. I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision.

“There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me – and that was staying.”

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners on Isak ‘red alert’; race on for Ajax talent

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been given fresh hope that a deal for dream striker target Alexander Isak is on the cards amid claims the striker has rejected Newcastle’s first proposal to sign a new deal on Tyneside. And while any deal is likely to comfortably cost a British record deal, Arsenal are one of two sides put on ‘red alert’ by the update.

Elsewhere, our transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has confirmed the Gunners have joined the race for Jorrel Hato, with Liverpool one of three other top clubs in the pursuit of the Ajax teenager.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are closely following a Brentford star and are a Bournemouth attacker as they look to bolster their forward line this summer.

