Huge injury boost for Salah as Liverpool star makes Egypt squad

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt’s 23-man squad for the World Cup finals in Russia.

Salah had been a doubt after injuring his shoulder during the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

But after undergoing treatment the 25-year-old has been selected for his country’s Group A campaign where they will face hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

More to follow…

