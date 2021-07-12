Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were involved as Liverpool had their first day of pre-season training in Austria on Monday.

The quartet of defenders were among the players undertaking lactate testing, a drill measuring endurance levels with a series of runs, on day one of the pre-season camp on the outskirts of Salzburg, the club said.

Van Dijk and Matip were sidelined last season after sustaining injuries in October and January respectively. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, sat out England’s Euro 2020 campaign with a thigh problem.

Gomez, another defender who has been on Liverpool’s long-term injured list, is also part of the group that have travelled to Austria.

The Reds have confirmed they are set to have four matches during the camp.

On July 20 they are to play 30-minute ‘mini-games’ behind closed doors against FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart.

Three days later they will take on boss Jurgen Klopp’s old club Mainz in the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. There will be a 3,500 capacity for that game.

Then on July 29 they will play Hertha Berlin at the Tivoli Stadium, with a 15,000 capacity.

Liverpool given hope over Denmark star

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of a Euro 2020 hotshot garnering widespread interest after his price reveal hinted at his club’s stance softening over a potential exit.

Euro 2020 has thrilled like very few tournaments before it and has catapulted a fresh set of faces into the public eye. The tragic incident involving Christian Eriksen in Denmark’s group game with Finland will never be forgotten. Thankfully, the midfielder is on the road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest. But in his absence, rising winger Mikkel Damsgaard has risen to the fore.

The 21-year-old starred as Denmark advanced to the semi-final stages before bowing out to England in extra time.

The Sampdoria star gave his side a surprise lead in the first-half with a superb free-kick. But England’s greater firepower ultimately proved too strong to contain.

Nevertheless, Damsgaard’s stock has risen immeasurably, and a plethora of clubs around Europe have taken note.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton and Leeds have all been credited with interest in recent days. On the European front, Barcelona and Juventus are also in the mix.

Samp keen on keeping their man

Prising Damsgaard away from Sampdoria had until recently seemed a difficult task after they rejected a cash-plus-player deal from AC Milan.

Sampdoria are understood to want to retain his services for one more year before considering a sale. Though the latest report has hinted they could yet be swayed this summer.

The Sun (citing Italian outlet (La Gazetta dello Sport) report that Sampdoria have set Damsgaard’s price at £34m.

Doing so would seemingly indicate they realise keeping hold of their star man may be more difficult than first thought. Furthermore, the figure is not one that would deter potential suitors with a serous interest.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham’s interest in the Dane is once again confirmed in the article, and a deal would appear to be there for the making if either wish to make a move.