Huge lift for Klopp as Fabinho provides Liverpool injury update

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is close to making his comeback from an ankle injury having stepped up his recovery in first-team training this week.

The Brazilian damaged ankle ligaments during the first half of a 1-1 Champions League draw against Napoli towards the end of November and was subsequently ruled out of the Club World Cup as well as the remainder of 2019.

Some reports had suggested the midfielder – a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad – could be absent for as long as three months, but ahead of next weekend’s home clash with Manchester United, Fabinho has now stepped up his return.

Speaking to French outlet Telefoot, the former Monaco man looks well placed to make his return to action soon.

“My ankle is better, I trained alone this week,” he said.

“I am touching the ball again, I feel good and I feel confident.”

Fabinho’s absence has not really been felt by Klopp’s side, who have been merciless this season.

And speaking about his relationship with his manager, Fabinho continued: “There was a change – it was a bit difficult when I started with the club but then he put me in the team.”

Klopp has previously compared the midfielder to a Dyson and reflecting on the nickname, Fabinho said last year: “A few people call me this! Between us players I’m more known as Flaco but they’re cool nicknames.

“Before the coach used it [Dyson], another player used it – I think [James] Milner might have said it.

“It’s a cool nickname but the other one that the majority of the players use, Flaco, that was started by Virgil and everybody started calling me it.”

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, has highlighted Liverpool’s evolution under Jurgen Klopp and claims the Reds can now rightly be regarded as the best team in world football.