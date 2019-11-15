Huge lift for Man Utd, Liverpool as Leipzig boss makes Werner admission

RB Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann has given hope to Timo Werner’s suitors after he conceded he would not stand in the striker’s way if he was tempted to move away.

Werner has been the standout performer for Leipzig during their incredible rise in recent times, contributing over 70 goals from his 125 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga high-flyers.

His displays have seen the 23-year-old become the undisputed number one choice at centre-forward for his country, and has attracted interest from all corners of Europe for his signature.

Man Utd and Liverpool have been touted as the likeliest of suitors from the Premier League’s perspective, while reports in the week claimed Jurgen Klopp’s side have conjured up a clever plan to ensure they win the race for his signature.

However, a report on Thursday claimed Liverpool were favourites to sign Werner with the player prepared to bide his time to dislodge the settled Reds attack of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

And now for the first time Nagelsmann has said he won’t stand in Werner’s way if he felt a transfer would be to the benefit of the player’s career.

“I’ve already advised many players to take off their wedding ring with their current club to move somewhere else,” he told Sport Bild.

“I’d do the same with Timo Werner if he were developing faster than the team at RB Leipzig.”

Werner signed a new deal with Leipzig earlier this year and the club’s sporting director Markus Krosche insisted they were not thinking of letting him leave.

“Timo just extended his contract with us recently, and we’re not thinking about letting him go at all,” he said.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile has had a few interesting things to say about the possibility of signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic after it was confirmed he would be leaving LA Galaxy.