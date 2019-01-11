Liverpool have been given a big Champions League lift after Uefa gave Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller a two-game ban.

Germany forward Muller was shown a straight red card for a high boot into the head of Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico and will now miss both legs of the last-16 clash against Jurgen Klopp’s men next month.

Even though Muller was sent off for serious foul play, Uefa regulations mean all red-card offences must be looked at by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, with the minimum a one game ban.

The Bundesliga giants insisted that the horror clash was accidental, with Muller stretching for the ball without knowing Tagliafico was there until it was too late.

Muller also apologised to the Ajax ace on social media following the incident, however, he has been given a two-match ban and will not feature against the Reds.

Whilst not quite the same player he once was, the 29-year-old still has a formidable record at the last-16 stage of the competition – scoring 12 goals – only behind greats Lionel Messi (24) and Cristiano Ronaldo (20).