Huge Liverpool boost as Euro giants end pursuit of star Klopp loves; Man Utd, Arsenal remain in race

Liverpool have been given a transfer lift as they will no longer face competition from Bayern Munich for Fulham star Joao Palhinha, though Manchester United and Arsenal must still be blown away.

Palhinha was very close to moving to Bayern in the summer, as the German heavyweights agreed a £60million deal with Fulham. However, the Cottagers told Bayern that a transfer would only happen if they were able to land a replacement first.

As Fulham did not manage to secure a suitable replacement, Palhinha ended up staying at Craven Cottage.

His brother, Goncalo Palhinha, then said that Fulham ‘didn’t kill the dream, they just postponed it’. He also thanked Bayern for how respectful they were when finalising a contract with his brother.

The central midfielder continues to be an important player for Marco Silva, having featured in 14 of their 18 matches across all competitions this term. As per WhoScored, Palhinha has been Fulham’s top performer this season, with an average rating of 7.12. He is miles ahead of anyone else in terms of tackles per game, with an average of 5.3.

The Portuguese’s aim is to continue performing at a very high level so that he can finally achieve a move to a truly elite club in 2024.

READ MORE: Liverpool draw up three-man January shortlist as Klopp offers spiky response on huge transfer claim

Arsenal recently joined Bayern in pursuing Palhinha, with Mikel Arteta hunting a top-class replacement for Thomas Partey.

But on Friday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Man Utd have joined Arsenal in the race for the dominant 28-year-old.

Bayern drop interest in Liverpool target

Liverpool were interested in signing Palhinha during his previous spell at Sporting Lisbon, only to see him end up at Fulham instead. But Jurgen Klopp’s side are now back in for him.

And Liverpool will now find it easier to sign Palhinha, as Sky Germany have revealed Bayern will not start talks over a possible deal.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have ‘moved away’ from signing Palhinha due to the ‘high price’ involved.

While Bayern do have money to spend, being the richest club in Germany, they do not want to get into a bidding war with English sides. Fulham have set his price tag at £60million, though this could rise to £70m given the huge interest in his services.

Bayern have also become aware that the 24-cap international is settled in England and would rather remain in the Prem than move to Germany.

Meanwhile, Klopp has discussed two Man Utd heroes when explaining why a Liverpool man is the best in the world in his position.