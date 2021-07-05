Jose Mourinho has performed a U-turn over his verdict on Luke Shaw as he raised his doubts over England’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash.

The Three Lions face Denmark on Wednesday for a place in the Euro 2020 final. Not only will victory take them one step further than their 2018 World Cup efforts, but they will reach a first final since 1966. What’s more, expectations are high after England became the first team not to concede a goal in their first five matches of the European tournament.

Saturday’s 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine also banished fears over England’s goalscoring potential.

Left-back Luke Shaw proved influential again, notching two more assists after getting his first in the last-16 win over Germany.

The Manchester United star has responded in style to criticism from ex-Red Devils boss Mourinho. Indeed, the pair have waged a war of words in recent weeks over the player’s performances.

Mourinho has openly criticised the 25-year-old but told talkSPORT that he is now an admirer of Shaw.

“The question now is whether England need to play a back three like they did against Germany [vs Denmark],” the Roma manager said.

“My answer is no they don’t. I think the back four is really solid. Luke Shaw is playing better and better and better.

“Kyle Walker is having an amazing tournament. The two centre-backs are very solid. So the back four, with the amazing tournament the two central midfielders are having, is more than enough to control Denmark defensively.”

As well as the six players at the back and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane are certain to start against Denmark.

Mason Mount could also play in midfield, leaving manager Gareth Southgate pondering over one position.

Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho have all now started on the wing. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish played excellently there as a substitute against Germany.

Mourinho raises England doubts

“Then you have four players who can decide the creativity of the game, and I think it is there where Gareth may have some doubts,” Mourinho added on his concern for England.

Sancho was a shock starter against Ukraine, having not played a minute before in the tournament.

However, he put in a strong claim to start again at Wembley, where 60,000 fans will be present.