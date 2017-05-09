Huge majority call on Klopp to strengthen Liverpool defence

Liverpool supporters will look back on the 2016/17 campaign in the years to come and wonder if there was an opportunity missed to end their league title hiatus.

The Reds are currently in the midst of the longest stretch of their history without being crowned English top flight champions and, after going excruciatingly close during the 2013/14 season, saw another chance fall by the wayside after a streak of shockingly bad results after the turn of the year.

As the dust settles on this term, attentions will turn to what areas of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad will need strengthening for another push next season – though it’s no surprise to see where Liverpool fans are desperate for the German to add genuine quality to.

If any indication was required, fans of the Anfield-based side want their club to focus on overhauling a defence which has consistently leaked goals this season.

Surprisingly given their defensively haphazard ways, Liverpool boast the joint-sixth best ‘goals-against’ column in the Premier League this season – but it is those 42 goals conceded that have certainly cost them a run at the title alongside current top two Chelsea and Tottenham.

Klopp’s men have particularly been vulnerable to conceding at set pieces, but the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager has admitted that he has been left at a loss to explain why the Merseysiders have shipped so many goals in all areas in his first full season at the helm.

Liverpool strengthening

Liverpool strengthening

For his part, Klopp has been unable to put out a regular back four due to injuries and suspensions at the back, while he has had to play veteran midfielder James Milner at left-back to the dearth of options available to him, and will be eyeing defensive reinforcements as a priority come the close season.

As such, it’s no surprise to see both Virgil van Dijk and Michael Keane strongly linked with moves to Anfield.

In a set of results that will pique some Liverpool fans’ intrigue, the club’s attacking options is next on the list of highest priorities when the summer window opens on 1st July.

Given Liverpool’s sparkling record in front of goal – only Chelsea have scored more in the Premier League this term – some may be amazed by this, especially given that the Reds have only failed to score in seven of their 44 matches in 16/17.