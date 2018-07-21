Huge name emerges to take over as Aston Villa boss

Thierry Henry will reportedly be on a shortlist of candidates to replace Steve Bruce as Aston Villa boss, should the club’s new owners desire a change.

Villa announced on Friday that Egyptian Nassef Sawiris, whose wealth measures nearly £5billion, and business partner Wes Edens, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, would be injecting ‘significant investment’ into the Championship outfit.

The pair are understood to have acquired 55 per cent of the club from former owner Tony Xia, which could put Bruce’s position in jeopardy as they prepare to call the shots at Villa Park.

Sportsmail reports that Sawiris and Edens are ‘weighing up an approach for their own man and have identified Arsenal legend Henry as a potential candidate to replace Bruce’.

However, sources have also indicated that Bruce may well continue into the new campaign, after nearly taking the club into the Premier League while managing on a budget last season.

As for Henry, he played a key role in guiding Belgium to a 3rd-placed finish at the World Cup as a member of Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff.

The Arsenal legend is on the lookout for a managerial role after quitting his role as one of Sky Sports’ main TV pundits.