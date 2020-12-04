Huge net spend boast tops bill as Woodward issues Solskjaer statement

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has promised to continue strongly backing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in the coming transfer windows.

Solskjaer has had a mixed tenure at Old Trafford so far, starting with a sensational unbeaten run as interim boss.

But while the club’s form soon dropped off, he guided the Red Devils to a Champions League finish last season.

This term, meanwhile, United are facing a battle to stay in Europe. A win in their Premier League game in hand, though, would take them two points behind leaders Tottenham.

Behind the scenes, though, Woodward has continued to financially back the Norwegian. United spent over £60million in the most recent transfer window, while also bringing in Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

Speaking to supporters in a recent fan forum, Woodward admitted that the club still lack “consistency”. He insisted, though, that there are “positive signs” all around.

“What happens on the field is clearly our top priority,” Woodward said (via the Daily Mirror).

“And while it’s not the same without fans in the stadium, we’ve seen lots of highs since our last meeting in April, with that 14-game unbeaten run to finish third in last season’s Premier League run and great wins against PSG and RB Leipzig on our return to the Champions League this season.

“Of course, we recognise there’s more hard work ahead to achieve the consistency needed to win trophies.

“But we see positive signs on the pitch and the training ground that reinforce our belief in the progress being made by Ole, his coaching team and the players.”

Woodward also boasted about the club’s net spend as a sign of their continued support for Solskjaer.

Woodward in net spend boast

“I told this forum back in April that we remained committed to strengthening the squad, while being disciplined in our spending during the pandemic.

“I believe we’ve delivered on that, with the additions we made during the summer taking our total net spending to over €200million (£180m) since summer 2019 – more than any other major European club over that period.

“We will continue to support Ole with a planned, long-term approach to recruitment, focused on the summer windows.”

United also focused on expanding their pool of younger talent in the recent market. Young wingers Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo signed, with the latter arriving in January.

Pellistri is yet to make his senior Red Devils debut, but a report has revealed the club’s plan.

Read more…