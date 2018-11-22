Huge news for Liverpool as Sadio Mane agrees massive new deal

Sadio Mane has agreed terms on a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

Press Association Sport understands the deal will keep the Senegal forward at Anfield for a further four and a half years and will run until 2023.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 and the 26-year-old Senegal forward has gone on to score 40 goals in 89 appearances for the Reds.

It is understood Mane’s new contract will see his pay elevated into the £200,000 a week bracket and will end speculation that the player will be targeted for a move to one of European football’s super powers.

The 26-year-old forward has developed into one of Jurgen Klopp’s key performers in his time at Anfield since arriving from Southampton for £34million. His value has soared since then and he is rated in and around the £120million bracket.

Efforts to tie Mane down were orchestrated by Klopp, with the club believed to enjoy a good relationship with Mane’s agent Bjorn Bezemer, who also represents Naby Keita.

Discussing his future at the club earlier this season, Mane said: “I am more focused on the games, things like contracts I leave with my agent.

“I am happy and concentrating on giving my best for my team-mates, my manager and the fans.”

Mane’s new deal means all Liverpool’s frontmen, as well as Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, are now tied down to the club for the long-term future.

And the news completes a difficult period for Mane, who was last week booed off the pitch by his own Senegal fans.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!