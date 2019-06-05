Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool that he wishes to ‘extend his commitment to the club’ over the summer, a report claims.

The Reds fell just a point short in their quest to end a 29-year Premier League title drought, but did capture a sixth European Cup by beating Spurs in Madrid last weekend.

Van Dijk has been a huge part of Liverpool’s success this term, rising to prominence as one of the best defenders in the world since his arrival in a £75million deal from Southampton.

The Dutchman penned a five-and-a-half-year back in January 2018, and despite the fact he still has four years of that let to run ESPN claim that he is keen on further extending his stay.

The former Celtic man is ‘enthusiastic about further solidifying his commitment’, they claim, having ‘made the declaration to the club well in advance’ of the Champions League final.

Van Dijk’s agent Neil Fewings is described as relaxed about the situation, as well as confident that terms will be agreed over a new deal with ‘minimal fuss’.

