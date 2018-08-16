Barcelona could still land Paul Pogba before the Spanish transfer window shuts after a reported ‘big development’ over the Frenchman’s future.

The £100m-rated Manchester United midfielder has been tipped to leave Old Trafford for Barca with his Old Trafford career seemingly in limbo.

The France star, who was named captain and scored United’s first goal in their opening Premier League win over Leicester, is still at loggerheads with boss Jose Mourinho.

The duo have been at odds with each other for months and fresh reports have suggested that their relationship is now at an all-time low.

Now a report in the Daily Mail claims that Pogba has his heart set on joining the Catalan giants and that not even patching up his differences with Mourinho would make a difference.

Mourinho is said to have been furious that Pogba revealed his unhappiness after the win over the Foxes, while the Mail goes on to suggest that there is another reason why the midfielder wants to head to the Nou Camp.

The 25-year-old is said to be desperate to play alongside Lionel Messi and his old Juventus team-mate Arturo Vidal, who moved to Barca last week.

He is already said to have told United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward of his intentions to leave Old Trafford, although he accepts that he may have to wait until January to complete a big-money move.

Pogba is reported to have agreed personal terms over the switch, but United are likely to stand firm until the new year – given that they would be unable to bring in a replacement at this stage.

