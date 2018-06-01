Huge relief for Arsenal star after World Cup injury scare

Arsenal’s Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka said he was “very relieved” after learning a knee injury he suffered in training will not threaten his World Cup participation.

Xhaka sustained an injury to his left knee in a challenge while training in heavy rain with his international team-mates in Lugano on Thursday, the Swiss Football Federation said.

But an MRI scan that evening showed he had suffered only a bruise to the bone.

“I’m very relieved,” Xhaka said on the Swiss FA website.

He will miss Sunday’s friendly with Spain, but is not a doubt for the World Cup.

He could be back for Swizerland’s second warm-up match against Japan, with their World Cup campaign starting against five-time champions Brazil on June 17.

The 25-year-old has struggled to win over the Arsenal fans since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, but is an integral member of the Switzerland side.