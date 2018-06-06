Liverpool, Spurs joy as Real trim boss hunt down to 2 internal candidates

Liverpool and Tottenham could be set to breathe a sigh of relief after reports claimed Real Madrid have narrowed their new manager search down to two internal candidates.

The European champions are on the hunt for a new manager after Zinedine Zidane’s surprise exit last week – with a row over the signing of two Premier League stars said to be responsible for the Frenchman’s exit.

Real were thought to have made Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino their No 1 target, while a group of senior players – led by captain Sergio Ramos – were reportedly keen on a move for Jurgen Klopp.

However, with Germany boss Joachim Low also ruling out the vacancy, reports in Spain claim Real have narrowed their manager hunt down to two candidates – with former Real Madrid captain and assistant coach Fernando Hierro joining legendary star Guti in the running.

And Diario AS now say Hierro, who scored 127 times in over 600 appearances during a distinguished playing career at Los Blancos, is leading the charge, despite limited success in a managerial role so far.

The former Madrid captain coached La Liga 123 side Real Oviedo in the 2016/17 season, but left a year ago following a mid-table finish.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane believes personality rather than experience will be key to replacing Zidane.

“I think we need a strong Coach,” Varane, currently on international duty with France, told reporters.

“The new coach must be able to evolve in the Madrid environment because it is not easy with the pressure and the expectations that we have.

“Zidane has achieved something that it will be difficult to replicate ever again, because what he has achieved in two and a half years is extraordinary.

“We are not going to demand that the new Coach wins as many trophies in such a short time, but he will have to be able to adapt to Real Madrid.

“There are a lot of very good coaches in Europe and we will have to see who is chosen to take up the challenge.

“You need some experience to manage Madrid even if Zizou did not have much, but he had the experience as a player.

“The new Coach will need to have the character to take up the challenge.”

