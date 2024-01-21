Huge Sunderland transfer could be ON, with Man Utd to ‘relax stance’ on player who loves the Black Cats

Sunderland have reportedly made it ‘really clear’ that they want to re-sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan this month.

The talented 21-year-old spent a successful season-long loan with the Black Cats last season, scoring an impressive 13 goals in 37 Championship appearances.

Diallo was linked with moves away from Man Utd in the summer but Erik ten Hag ultimately chose to keep hold of him.

However, due to a knee injury, the youngster has managed just one brief Premier League appearance this season, which has led to speculation about his future.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Leeds United and Middlesbrough are interested in signing Diallo on loan, but he has made it clear that he will only join Sunderland if he returns to the Championship.

In a message sent to a Sunderland fan group on social media, Diallo said: “The rumours [linking me] me with a loan to Boro are fake.

“If I had to come back on loan to the Championship, it would be at Sunderland and not anywhere else.”

Man Utd tipped to ‘relax stance’ on Diallo

According to a report cited by GOAL, Man Utd have ‘full confidence in Diallo’s potential’ and it was initially expected that they would ‘knock back any approaches for him in the winter window.’

However, it’s claimed that their position on the winger ‘could be relaxed ahead of February 1st,’ with a number of suitors ‘ready to swoop in.’

This is good news for Sunderland, who, as mentioned, have made it clear they want Diallo back at the Stadium of Light as they look to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Black Cats manager Michael Beale has been open about his admiration for Diallo.

“We’ve made it really clear to them that we would be in [the race for Diallo] but Man Utd really value him as well.

“He could have an interesting second half of the season in-house but if he was to go out on loan, I can assure you, they are well aware we would want him to come back here.

“Putting finances aside – because that’s the big thing isn’t it – I know he loved his time here, the fans loved him and he was well-loved in the changing room.

“When I came here, it was something that if it could happen, it would happen but I think Man Utd realise they have a very good football player on their hands.”

Sunderland currently sit in 10th place in the Championship table, just three points off the playoff spots.

