Huge swap proposed as Chelsea ask Milan about Liverpool target

Chelsea are being linked with a stunning swap deal involving striker Alvaro Morata as they eye a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

Reports in Italy are claiming that the Blues are willing to let Morata move to AC Milan, as long as they get highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 19, in exchange.

The Italy international has been at the top of Liverpool’s list, along with Roma stopper Alisson, as they look to replace under-performing duo Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet at Anfield.

However, it would appear that Chelsea are confident of landing Courtois’ long-term replacement at Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid being continually linked with a move for the Belgium No.1.

The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his current Blues contract and has not yet agreed a new deal with the club.

The report in Corriere dello Sport, as translated by 101greatgoals, is claiming that Milan could be open to the swap deal – although they would be loathed to lose a player who is considered the best young goalkeeper in European football.

Milan, however, would be signing a player who has proved in the past that he has the game to do well in Serie A after Morata’s successful two-year spell at Juventus.

The Spain striker has endured a tough time in the Premier League, despite starting well at Chelsea, and has been tipped to move on as the Blues target other forward options.

The deal appears to one that suits both clubs, although the major factor will be if Chelsea feel they can hold onto Courtois long-term then there will be no need to sign another stopper.

That being said, Morata still appears to be on his way this summer, with former side Juve also said to be in the running for his signature.

