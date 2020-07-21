Huge blow for Tottenham as Everton have £25m bid accepted for top target

Everton look set to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after reportedly having an offer worth up to £25m for the Southampton midfielder accepted.

Saints received approaches from both Everton and Tottenham for the Denmark international. But the Toffees are believed to have matched their valuation of the 24 year-old.

Everton offered an initial fee in the region of £20m with further add-ons on top.

With one year left on his contract, Spurs are understood to value Hojbjerg at nearer to £15m.

Hojbjerg is likely to leave after admitting he may not be able to achieve his career ambitions with the Saints.

Indeed, he refused a new contract with Southampton and, as such, boss Ralph Hasenuttl stripped him of the captaincy.

The report in the Daily Mail also claims that Southampton only want a straight cash deal. That news is a further blow to Tottenham, who had hoped to use current Saints loanee Kyle Walker-Peters as part of the deal.

Their only hope now is that the player himself would prefer to move to London. But that will come to nothing unless Daniel Levy decides to up his initial offer for the player.

LE TISSIER WARNS TOTTENHAM ABOUT HOJBJERG

Elsewhere, Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has admitted Hojbjerg has failed to live up to expectations in recent months.

Sky Sports pundit Le Tissier said the Saints would not miss him if he left the club.

Hojbjerg has played 134 games for Southampton since his move from Bayern Munich in 2016.

