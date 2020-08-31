Huge Tottenham blow as major Mourinho target passes Sevilla medical

Tottenham target Ivan Rakitic is returning to Sevilla six years after captaining them to Europa League glory.

Marca claims the Barcelona midfielder has passed a medical in the Catalan capital on Monday ahead of returning to Los Rojiblancos.

The report states that the Croatia star is now just ‘a step away’ from his return to the Andalusian capital.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had shown a significant interest in trying to lure Rakitic to north London.

Indeed, the Portuguese had made no secret that he is a fan of Rakitic. Previously labelling him the most ‘undervalued player in the world’ and a ‘fantastic’ asset.

However, the 31-year-old is on the verge of a bargain switch to Sevilla instead – news that will frustrate Mourinho.

Rakitic clocked up 310 appearances for Barca but would have been out of contract next summer.

He leaves after landing a plethora of trophies, including four LaLiga titles and the 2015 Champions League title.

TOTTENHAM STEP UP EFFORTS TO LAND STRIKER

Tottenham are reportedly ready to step their interest in signing a Newcastle and West Ham attacking target.

Jose Mourinho is keen to add another central striking option to his squad, after being forced to bite the bullet when Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min picked up injuries last season.

And Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has emerged as a top target after the Cherries were relegated last season.

The 28-year-old England international is a proven Premier League performer. He has been directly involved in 57 goals in 126 top-flight games.

That sort of output is tempting Spurs into a potential move, according to talkSPORT’s transfer expert Alex Crook. Read more…