Huge transfer boost for Man Utd as Lazio consider offers for €100m star

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has handed Manchester United and Real Madrid a huge transfer boost as he admits the club will accept “indecent offers” for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian midfielder has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester United this summer with Jose Mourinho desperate to bring in two more players before the transfer window slams shut.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old with the player valued at €100million by the Serie A outfit.

Milinkovic-Savic represented Serbia at this summer’s World Cup in Russia and had an excellent season for Lazio, scoring 14 goals in all competitions for the club.

“I never put Milinkovic-Savic up for sale,” Lotito told RMC Sport.

“As with everything, indecent offers will be evaluated. In the interest of the club, I’ve never taken an emolument, unlike many of my colleagues…

“After Juventus, Inter and Milan, my Lazio is one of the most successful clubs in Italy in terms of trophies.”

