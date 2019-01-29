Huge Van Dijk boost as Klopp confirms defender did train

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Virgil van Dijk will be available for Wednesday’s Premier League game with Leicester.

The Liverpool Echo claimed Van Dijk was a huge doubt for Liverpool after missing training on Monday.

The Dutch defender has been an ever present for Jurgen Klopp in the league this season and has clocked up 19 wins in those fixtures, but falling ill on Liverpool’s warm-weather training in Dubai last week he was considered a big doubt.

Klopp though confirmed the former Southampton man did train yesterday and is in with a chance of playing an Anfield.

“Virgil was a bit ill but he trained yesterday and he should train today and then we will see. Gini trained, Fabinho will train today. Trent getting closer and closer but not available,” said Klopp at today’s news conference

The 27-year-old centre-back hasn’t missed a Premier League game for the club since the trip to Huddersfield in January 2018.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabino also trained on Monday and the pair are both in line to face Leicester, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is still missing through injury.

Fabinho could play at right-bacl, with Joe Gomez and Alexander-Arnold injured and James Milner suspended.

Klopp said: “You will have to wait until tomorrow. We will play with a right back. Or maybe a wing-back. Ooooooooh! I have no clue what we are doing tomorrow to be honest.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!