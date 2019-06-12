Huge worry for Arsenal as key midfielder admits to struggles in England

Star Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torriera has admitted that he misses living in Italy amid reports linking AC Milan with a summer move.

The Serie A giants are said to be very keen on landing the 23-year-old as they prepare to announce Marco Giampaolo as their new coach at the San Siro, with Torreira having excelled under Giampaolo at Sampdoria.

The report did state that the Uruguay international – who is under contract at Arsenal until 2023 – is not currently thinking about quitting The Emirates.

However, his latest comments while on international duty will certainly do nothing to pour cold water on the speculation, as he admitted to missing life in Italy.

“I moved from the Italian championship to a totally different style of football and life,” Torreira told reporters.

“We all know England and the Premier, I made a very important leap in terms of football because in the Arsenal we played four competitions while in Sampdoria I was used to playing only two: Serie A and Coppa Italia I had to get used to playing every three days, this is very difficult, unfortunately we were not able to qualify directly in the Champions League and we failed the final of the Europa League.

“Losing that final was very difficult, not only for us, but also for the club. All in all, for me the balance was positive and I am satisfied, satisfied with what I did this season.

“England? I don’t know if there are many things that I like. I think I was doing better in Italy. England is a completely different world, a very large country. It cost me a lot to learn the language to be able to relate with colleagues and people.

“It becomes very difficult if you can’t have dialogue. And then, there is time. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy, you come home in the afternoon and it is cloudy. The sun is a bit strange in these parts, we are not from here and we are used to always, or almost always, the sun. Over the years I will adapt.”

