Paris Saint Germain have reportedly identified their perfect replacement for wantaway attacker Neymar next summer.

The Brazil international is expected to quit PSG in 2020 as he looks for a likely return to Spain, with former club Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested.

The 27-year-old moved to Ligue 1 in a record-breaking deal in 2017 but has never been fully comfortable in Paris and has been angling for a return to LaLiga over the past 18 months.

And with PSG expected to cash in on the player, they have already earmarked the man they want to replace Neymar, with Don Balon stating that Tottenham winger Son Heung-Min is that man.

The South Korean is enjoying another outstanding campaign with the north London club and penned a new deal back in 2018 that will see him through until the end of the 2023 campaign.

However, PSG are said to be confident that they could lure the 27-year-old to try a different challenge after nearly five years in England.

Meanwhile, defending champions Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 next year.

The holders, one of eight seeded teams having won their qualifying group, will play the away leg first and have home advantage in the return.

The draw was made in Nyon on Monday morning and Jurgen Klopp’s men start the knockout phase in the stadium where they won the title last summer. The Reds will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano before the return leg at Anfield a week later.

Jose Mourinho’s first taste of Champions League knockout football with Spurs will be against Red Bull Leipzig. Mourinho’s men will be at home first before travelling to Germany a week later. Read more…