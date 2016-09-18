Hughes blasts Stoke as Potters’ vulnerabilities persist

Mark Hughes offered no excuses to his players after Stoke sank to another heavy defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

The Potters lost 4-1 to Alan Pardew’s men, the third time they have conceded four goals in five Premier League games so far this season.

And Hughes was in no mood to search for positives as he let his frustrations be known, especially after seeing his side concede two early goals from set-pieces.

“The start didn’t help our situation, it has been happening in almost every game,” he said.

“We’re too open and teams capitalise on that. We are not giving ourselves a chance to win Premier League games.

“It’s key we stay in games – at the moment we are just chasing games too much.

“This is not the start we expected, it’s a case of getting together and what we are doing, the game plan needs to be at a better level. The dressing room is full of good talent, but that talent needs to ally it to sensible play, which we’re not doing.”