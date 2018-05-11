Hughes calls on Southampton to make quick decision over new boss

Mark Hughes has called on Southampton to make a quick decision on appointing a new permanent manager after Sunday’s Premier League finale.

Former Stoke boss Hughes has guided Saints to the brink of top-flight safety after taking short-term charge in March, courtesy primarily of Tuesday’s crucial 1-0 win over relegation rivals Swansea.

Hughes’ current deal expires at the end of the campaign, and he insisted it would be wrong to discuss new terms with Southampton until after Sunday’s season-closing clash with Manchester City.

Asked if he would welcome Southampton moving quickly to secure a new long-term boss, Hughes replied: “I think it’s important for the club that they do that, because clearly there’s work to be done immediately after the season, decisions have to be made in terms of recruitment and retention of the players.

“So it would make sense to make a quick appointment, but I can’t shape that or dictate that, that’s a decision for the club.”