Hughes concedes Stoke ‘did not defend correctly’ in Liverpool loss

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes lamented his side’s defending as they crashed to a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool responded well to an early deficit, beating Stoke to move second in the Premier League table.

Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, a Giannelli Imbula own goal and a first Premier League goal of 2016/17 for Daniel Sturridge helped Liverpool overcome Jonathan Walters early header.

Hughes felt his side would have deserved more from the game, had it not been for a couple of defensive lapses.

“We haven’t defended correctly which is a shame,” he said.

“We came here with a good game plan and for the most part we caused them real problems in the first half and they didn’t really deal with it well.

“We deservedly took the lead, but the disappointment is we allowed them back into the game just before half-time.

“We made a mistake on the first goal and at that point we needed to see the half out, but we have been passive on the edge of the box and we’ve allowed another shot.

“We’ve gone in at 2-1 down feeling a little hard done by.

“We made a couple of individual errors on the next two goals and it is very difficult to come back from that.”