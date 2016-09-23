Hughes denies reports Stoke unhappy with Bony effort

Mark Hughes has branded reports Wilfried Bony is causing dressing-room unrest at Stoke “totally wrong”.

On Friday the Daily Mirror suggested Bony’s attitude was being questioned by Hughes and members of the first-team, only three weeks after the striker joined the club on loan from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old, who is Stoke’s top earner on £120,000-a-week, is yet to open his account for the club after three matches, while the report also suggested players were unhappy with record signing Gianelli Imbula, suggesting the £18.3million midfielder has failed to integrate himself with the squad.

However, Potters boss Hughes has strenuously denied the claims.

“Let’s nip this in the bud. To say we are questioning his attitude is totally wrong,” he said.

“It is frustrating to read these stories because we have a great group and a very strong dressing room.”

Hughes is now favourite to become the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season, with Stoke sitting bottom of the table having gained only one point from five matches.