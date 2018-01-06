Hughes opens up over Stoke pressure after Coventry loss

Mark Hughes admits that he and the team are “all under pressure” after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Coventry City on Saturday.

The League One side won 2-1 courtesy of goals from Jordan Willis and Jack Grimmer either side of a penalty from Potters midfielder Charlie Adam.

Hughes has come under pressure from fans after their poor start to the season in the Premier League but the Welshman remains positive over his future.

“It’s clearly a difficult time for us,” Hughes said. “When we make mistakes, they’re getting penalised. We’re not giving ourselves the right defensive platform at the moment and when that happens you’re always vulnerable.

“Clearly, the only way to quieten down the noise around the club is to win games. We need to turn it around and quickly. We’re good enough in this league – we’ve proved it during my tenure – but we’ve got to be better in key moments.

“We’re all under pressure. I can take the pressure and the focus. I’m not naive and I realise people will talk about my position. But we’ve got good owners who will make the right decisions for the club. They have done before and they’ll do it again.

“Credit to Coventry. They deserved the win for defending manfully and putting bodies on the line. I wish them well.”