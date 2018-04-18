Hughes: Perilous position sharpens Southampton’s focus

Southampton boss Mark Hughes believes the club’s precarious position will ensure his players keep their minds 100% focused on the job in hand.

Saints travel to Leicester on Thursday five points from Premier League safety with only 15 left to play for.

Hughes said at a press conference: “We’ve got five games left where clearly we are up to the edge and that enables us to have a better focus in my view.

“The situation we’re in we need performances and points.

“I think the message (to the players) is to enjoy the challenge, it’s not an easy situation but get out there and show people what you are about.

“I’ve been really pleased with how the players have reacted to my appointment and I think there’s a real determination to retain our Premier League status.”

