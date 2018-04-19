Hughes reacts as Southampton can only draw at Leicester

Mark Hughes will “make changes” to his Southampton side for their FA Cup clash against Chelsea after they drew 0-0 at Leicester.

The Saints couldn’t break the deadlock as they were held at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night with the point putting them four points off safety.

And now Hughes will have to prepare his side for a huge FA Cup semi-final on Sunday after an energy-sapping performance.

“We hoped to get more out of the game and we had a couple of chances,” Hughes told BBC Sport. “Their keeper has made a good save against Shane Long but we were up against a good side and we had to stay in the game.

“Clearly we would have liked to have been more expansive but we got a point, and we play at home next which is huge for us.

“Only time will tell to see whether the point is enough for us. There was a little bit of apprehension in our play which is understandable, but I can’t fault the players, they put in a shift during a warm evening.

“The players are a little bit flat and we have got a big game at the weekend but we are not in the situation where we are downhearted. It’s the disappointment of not getting maximum points, but the key was to get something from the game.

“Tonight we probably didn’t play as well as in recent weeks but we took something from the game.

“It’s a quick turnaround to Sunday and a few of the boys looked a bit tired and leggy out there so we’ll probably freshen it up and make changes.

“We are looking to get maximum points from every game now and we need to be on the front foot. We have to ask more questions than we did of Leicester tonight. Defensively we were better but we have got to get the balance right. Defend properly and be a threat the other way.”