Hughes reacts to Stoke draw; ‘Plan B’ could soon become ‘Plan A’

Stoke boss Mark Hughes hailed his side’s character as they twice fought back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Leicester on Saturday.

Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri was involved in both of the home side’s goals, curling in the first equaliser at the far post before providing the corner for substitute Crouch’s thumping header.

Leicester had led twice through Vicente Iborra and Riyad Mahrez before the Potters hit back.

“We showed great character,” said Hughes, reflecting on his side having gone close to winning through Kurt Zouma in the closing stages.

“Kasper Schmeichel made a couple of outstanding saves, not least the one at the end.”

As for the ever green Crouch he scored his 52nd headed goal in the Premier League and Hughes was happy to be able to call upon the 36-year-old.

“It’s not a bad option,” added Hughes. “Everyone is saying he is Plan B. if it continues, he may be Plan A.”