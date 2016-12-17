Hughes: Stoke ‘lacked spark and energy’ to get job done

Mark Hughes admitted that Stoke failed to complete what should have been “straight-forward” victory against Leicester.

Stoke had a two-goal cushion and a man advantage, but goals from Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey saw the Foxes battle valiantly for a point.

“Leading 2-0 it was well deserved, we were good value for that lead and were in good shape,” Hughes said.

“You have to get the job done and we didn’t do that.

“They came at us and that is why they were champions last year. In the end we were lacking that spark and energy and they took advantage of that.

“You think it should be a straight-forward second half, but we made it difficult and allowed them to get back into the game.

“We are in decent shape, but this game should have been won. We have big games ahead of us but you have to test yourself against them at some stage of the season.”

On the referee’s decision to send off Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, Hughes added: “I’ve seen it and it was a two-footed challenge. The lad left the floor and I don’t know what they (Leicester) are complaining about. From my point of view it was clear.”