Hughes: Stoke’s pursuit of want-away striker ‘not over yet’

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has given an update on the battle to sign West Brom’s Saido Berahino and was eager to dispel a transfer myth.

The Potters have made just two new signings this summer, but Hughes has argued that the lack of incoming players is not through a lack of trying.

“People may think that we aren’t too active because of what we have done but let me assure them we are,” said a defiant Hughes.

Hughes was then asked about long-term target Berahino and stated that the club have tried hard to prise him away from the Baggies and may continue to do so.

He added: “There has been a lot of work done on this trying to sign this player [Saido Berahino] and at some point you have to make a decision on what you really want, I’m not sure if this is over yet though.”

Stoke have also been linked with a trio of new players, with Mamadou Sakho reportedly available on loan from Liverpool.