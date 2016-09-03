Hughes to go back in for West Brom striker Berahino – report

Mark Hughes will go back in for West Brom striker Saido Berahino in January or next summer, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

The Potters secured the loan signing of Manchester City’s Wilfried Bony on transfer deadline day after failing to bag a move for the former England under-21 international.

West Brom are understood to have refused to sell Berahino to Stoke until they found a replacement for their star striker.

Berahino only has one year left on his contract at The Hawthorns and Stoke chairman Peter Coates says the club is yet to make a decision on how to move forward from here.

“We will just have to see how that plays out,” Coates said of the Berahino transfer saga, “and we don’t know what West Brom’s strategy will be on that one either.

“But overall, we are pleased with how things turned out in this window for us.

“Obviously we had the long saga with Berahino, which didn’t happen in the end, but we are more than pleased with Bony coming in and we believe he will be a good signing.

“I’m sure Mark will enjoy working with him and we are confident he can replicate his Swansea form with us here at Stoke.”