Mark Hughes feels his Stoke City side were more than worth a point in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Joe Allen rescued a point for Potters in the 81st-minute with a close-range finish after substitute Anthony Martial had fired the Red Devils into a 69th-minute lead.

And Hughes reckons his side were good value for the point that lifts them off the bottom of the Premier League table and into 19th.

“Before the game I don’t think too many people thought we would get a positive result,” said the Welshman.

“But the guys in the dressing room thought differently to that and I sensed a real positivity. On the day we more than deserved a point.”

Stoke, who are still searching for their first league win of the season, had keeper Lee Grant to thank for keeping the scoreline goalless at half-time after he pulled off a string of terrific saves to deny United’s attacking players.

“Lee did great,” Hughes exclaimed. “When you come to Old Trafford, or the Anfields and Stamford Bridges, everybody has to play well, not least your keeper because they will create chances.

“You need your keeper to make match-defining saves. We have struggled in that regard but Lee has come in to good effect.

0 – Stoke have failed to win any of their opening seven games to a top-flight season for the first time since 1973/74. Decline. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2016

“His confidence is growing and you saw that confidence, which is what you need when you come to Old Trafford.

“I knew playing today wouldn’t faze him. He’s enjoying him time and really making the most of his opportunity.

“Joe, once again, put in a huge performance for us. He’s always anticipating things and he’s one or two steps ahead of others, which shows what a good footballer he is.

“A point was the least we deserved because we were always in the game and you could argue they didn’t put us under any great periods of pressure.

“I think we snuffed out everything they could throw at us. In the end they ran out of ideas and we were always a threat on the break.

“The difference this time is we didn’t panic, didn’t go chasing the game and lose our shape. We just waited for the chance to come and thankfully we took it and it was the least we deserved.”