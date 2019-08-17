Hughton, Campbell, Monk linked as Huddersfield axe Siewert

A host of big names have been linked with the Huddersfield job after the Terriers sacked boss Jan Siewert following Friday evening’s 2-1 defeat by Fulham.

The 36-year-old German managed just one victory from his 19 games in charge.

Siewert took over in January after David Wagner left the club but could not prevent their relegation from the Premier League – and a poor start to this season has cost him his job.

Former Brighton boss Hughton has been installed as 2/1 favourite with bookmakers, while Nigel Adkins (4/1), Sol Campbell (6/1), Gary Rowett (14/1) and Garry Monk (16/1) also in the running.

Siewert’s only win was a 1-0 victory over Wolves in his fifth game at the helm as Huddersfield finished bottom, relegated by March.

A club statement read: “Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of head coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect.

“Siewert joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in the club’s ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League and led the team in the first four competitive games of the new season, with his final game in charge being the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Fulham on Friday evening.

“No further comment will be made this evening.”

Calls for Siewert to be sacked had grown earlier in the week after the Terriers were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Lincoln.

And the club acted on Friday night after their third match without a win in the Championship, with Ivan Cavaleiro’s curling effort 10 minutes from time giving Fulham victory.

Karlan Grant’s third goal of the campaign had earlier cancelled out Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener.

Get the latest personalised Terriers products on our new TEAMtalk Huddersfield shop!