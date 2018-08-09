Hughton can’t hide delight as Brighton secure Valencia right-back

Brighton have signed Spanish defender Martin Montoya from Valencia for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old right-back has agreed a four-year contract with the Seagulls.

Albion submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League – allowing the club an additional two hours to provide the remaining documentation on the transfer – in order to complete the deal on deadline day.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club’s website, “Martin’s pedigree is excellent and I’m delighted we have been able to add a player of his standing to our squad.

“There is no doubt he will improve our options in the right-back position.

“He’s won several domestic and European honours in Spain and played the majority of his career in the top level of LaLiga.

“He has a wealth of experience, at 27 years old he is a very good age, and I’m now looking forward to working with him.”

Brighton’s purchase of former Barcelona man Montoya followed the signing of Wigan defender Dan Burn.

Burn signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium but will remain with the Latics until January on a loan deal.

The 26-year-old is currently recovering from an injury and will be able to regain fitness playing in the Sky Bet Championship.

“We are delighted to welcome Dan to the club. He’s an imposing figure and had an excellent season helping Wigan to the League One championship,” said Hughton.

“He’s currently recovering from an injury sustained during pre-season, but he will remain with Wigan.

“That also benefits both Dan and ourselves as it will enable him to get fully up to speed in terms of fitness before January.”

Brighton have also added teenage midfielder Peter Gwargis to their Under-23 squad after agreeing a deal with Swedish side Jonkoping.