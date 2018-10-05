Hughton hails massive win as Brighton ‘ride their luck’

Brighton manager Chris Hughton hailed a huge win for his side as they saw off the threat of West Ham at the Amex Stadium to secure 1-0 victory.

Glenn Murray scored the games only goal in a first half edged by the home side, before the Hammers showed dominance in the second period, with only a goal missing from their game.

“As the game went on we rode our luck but sometimes you need that,” Hughton told BBC Sport after the game.

“It’s a first clean sheet of the season for us and you need a goalscorer. In the end it was our night.

“We had to work hard for it. We made a lot of poor choices on the ball today. These are a good side with really good forward options. We had periods of the game where we defended well from the front.”

The Brighton boss opted to play experienced full back Bruno, and felt his composure helped to keep the Seagull’s back line in shape whilst under pressure from the visitors.

“It’s difficult to get the right combination at the back. I thought we needed Bruno’s composure in the end.

“We know what we get from them, they are as brave as each other and they throw their bodies on the line. It’s a massive win for us.”