Hughton hails Murray after late draw with Southampton

Brighton boss Chris Hughton praised Glenn Murray’s contribution as his side fought back from 2-0 down to secure a draw against Southampton.

The Saints were 2-0 up with less than half an hour to go, but Shane Duffy set a comeback in motion before Murray stepped up to equalise from the penalty spot in the dying seconds of the game.

Hughton described the game as “exciting”, but admitted he was disappointed to go two goals down.

He told Sky Sports: “It was exciting for you and dramatic in the dugout. It’s the second game we’ve come back from 2-0 down. You have to look at the character but also some of the frailties that put us in that position in the first place, credit to the lads they responded well.

“If I’m looking at our preparation, they played the team we thought they would play. We needed to go after their centre halves quicker and with more urgency and when we had possession we gave it up to readily and Southampton were by far better in the first period.

“We’ve had a reaction in the second half. We’ve had to react to conceding goals, certainly I’d prefer it the other way round where we take leads in games and hold on to those leads.

“At 2-1 down away from home and a penalty, you’re not going to get a cooler head than Glenn Murray.

“We play Tottenham next and Man City after that and will need to be at our best to get anything. We have a team aware of that. We can raise our level but whether that’s enough to get anything – we’ll give ourselves a chance.”