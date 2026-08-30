A host of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace and Fulham, are in talks over a potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, TEAMtalk understands.

The highly-rated Sweden international has emerged as a major target for clubs in England, with Palace and Fulham stepping up their interest in recent days.

We understand that Larsson has been in London this week holding talks with both clubs over a prospective move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is understood to be ready to make the switch to England, with a fee of around £25million potentially enough to convince Frankfurt to sell.

Palace and Fulham have now advanced their interest to talks as they look to get ahead of their rivals in the race for the midfielder.

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Crystal Palace and Fulham face Hugo Larsson competition

However, we can reveal they are far from the only clubs monitoring Larsson.

Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Hull City have all shown an interest in the Sweden international and are understood to have made enquiries about his situation.

Larsson has established himself as one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Frankfurt from Malmo in 2023, and his potential availability at a fee in the region of £25m has attracted significant attention.

With the player now open to a move to England, the race is expected to intensify.

Palace and Fulham have made the strongest progress so far, but the number of clubs involved means there could yet be a late twist.

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