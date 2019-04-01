Hugo Lloris issues rallying cry after damaging Liverpool defeat

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has called on his side to use the opening of their new stadium on Wednesday as the motivation for returning to winning ways in the Premier League.

Having played an Under-18s fixture and a Spurs legends’ game in the new White Hart Lane already, the stadium is opened to the first team this week as Mauricio Pochettino’s side host Crystal Palace.

Spurs are in need of victory after their hopes of a top-four finish were dented with a last-minute defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Lloris – who was partly to blame for Toby Alderweireld’s own goal – has now issued a rallying cry to help reignite his side’s push for a top-four spot.

“There’s a big moment for the club on Wednesday,” the French captain told the Evening Standard. “That’s the moment to get back on the winning way and get the big feeling back because it was a bit unlucky for us yesterday against a title challenger. We showed our quality but it was not enough.

“It’s one of the best stadiums in England – and maybe in Europe or the world.It’s a very interesting moment for all the Spurs community. Now it’s up to the players to make history inside this club, step-by-step.

“I think it’s important to look forward. We have fantastic games ahead to play in our new stadium. It’s going to be an exciting moment for the players and for the fans. It has to be positive for us and we need to use it in that way.”

Tottenham currently sit third in the Premier League, but could be third by the time they play Palace if Manchester United can overcome Wolves on Tuesday.