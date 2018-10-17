Hugo Lloris on why media, rival fans want Paul Pogba to fail

Hugo Lloris has launched a passionate defence of Paul Pogba, saying he always turns up “when it matters most” for Manchester United and France.

The pair won the World Cup together in the summer but Pogba has since faced plenty of criticism for his display for United with Jose Mourinho’s side under-performing in the Premier League.

He has also been involved in a high-profile falling out with Mourinho with their relationship sparking this analogy from WWE star Triple H.

However, Tottenham captain Lloris has backed his team-mate and believes their is an agenda against him that is determined to see him fail.

“I am sorry but I don’t watch all Manchester United games,” Lloris said.

“But he has a status in the UK, maybe because of his huge transfer fee.

“Sometimes people judge him not very fairly.

“Now he has more maturity, he knows what he needs to do, he proves that with us.

“I think his performances at United are far from being as bad a people say.

“He is part of a team which has worse results than we could have expected, that’s for sure, but they are still a very strong team.

“When it matters he is there.”

