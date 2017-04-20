Lloris claims ‘huge respect’ for Pochettino made him stay at Spurs

Hugo Lloris has revealed the main reason why he is still a Tottenham player, having signed a new deal until 2022 back in December.

The Spurs captain has signed two new long-term contracts since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane and he has revealed that the Spurs boss is the driving force behind his decision to remain in London.

The 30-year-old, when explaining why he is still fully committed to title-challenging Spurs, told ESPN: “The main reason is Mauricio Pochettino. That’s the truth and I cannot hide that.”

The France star has previously stated that his future is “tied” to Pochettino and it now clear what he means by those comments.

“It’s very clear. It just means I have a lot of respect for the man, a lot of respect for the manager.

“We have a great connection and when you get something strong like that, it’s never easy to find it again in your life or in your career. It’s very simple.

“And then, in football, everything is impossible. The only thing that I know is that I enjoy my time at Tottenham and especially under Mauricio Pochettino. I believe that with him the club can reach the level we all want.

“I still remember the first time I spoke to him by phone, just a few days after he signed here as manager. It was very simple. He tried to describe his philosophy of football, the way he wants to play, the way he wants the team to work. And his ambition. He’s a winner and he has a lot of ambition, individually.

“He has created something very special inside this building [Hotspur Way] because I can tell you that the club we are at the moment is not the same as it was before he signed. I could talk a lot about him but this is not the right place.”