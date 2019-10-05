Hugo Lloris stretchered off at Brighton with horrific arm injury

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had to be given oxygen after suffering a gruesome elbow injury during their clash at Brighton on Saturday.

The goalkeeper dropped a routine Pascal Gross cross on his goalline before stumbling backwards, leaving Neal Maupay with a simple header to give Brighton the lead.

But Lloris fell awkwardly as he back-pedalled into his own net, with his left elbow twisting the wrong way as he landed.

It's a nightmare start for Spurs on the South Coast. Neal Maupay won't score an easier goal. pic.twitter.com/SuUfrFJXXH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 5, 2019

The World Cup winner visibly screamed in agony and was given oxygen on the field, leading to a lengthy as he was stretchered from the field and replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea tweeted: “Lloris” with a prayer emoji.

Lloris 🙏🏼 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 5, 2019

The injury is the latest incident in a tough week for Tottenham, who were hammered 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the Champions League.

