Hugo Lloris stretchered off at Brighton with horrific arm injury

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had to be given oxygen after suffering a gruesome elbow injury during their clash at Brighton on Saturday.

The goalkeeper dropped a routine Pascal Gross cross on his goalline before stumbling backwards, leaving Neal Maupay with a simple header to give Brighton the lead.

But Lloris fell awkwardly as he back-pedalled into his own net, with his left elbow twisting the wrong way as he landed.

The World Cup winner visibly screamed in agony and was given oxygen on the field, leading to a lengthy as he was stretchered from the field and replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea tweeted: “Lloris” with a prayer emoji.

The injury is the latest incident in a tough week for Tottenham, who were hammered 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the Champions League.

