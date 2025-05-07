Liverpool and Chelsea are awaiting to discover which team Dean Huijsen will decide to sign for this summer, amid claims the race now looks down to those two sides and amid claims Bournemouth are preparing for his exit by launching a formal offer for a replacement.

The Cherries have made some sound investments into their squad in recent years, with a number of savvy deals helping Andoni Iraola’s side push for a first-ever place in European football next season. Currently eighth, the various permutations in Europe this season means Bournemouth could find themselves staging Europa Conference League football at the Vitality Stadium if all goes their way.

One man who has certainly aided their rise this season is Huijsen – a bargain £12.8m (€15m, $17.2m) signing from Juventus last summer. The centre-half has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, oozing class and defying his tender years -he recently turned 20 – to become one of the league’s outstanding centre-halves. As a result, it’s been no surprise to see him rewarded with his first senior caps for Spain earlier this year.

But with a £50m exit clause in his contract, Bournemouth will be powerless to prevent Huijsen moving on this summer. All of Newcastle, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest at one stage in recent months.

However, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that the two teams pushing hardest for a deal are the Blues and Liverpool, with both holding discussions with his agent in recent weeks.

As it stands, sources have confirmed to Fletcher that it is the Blues who have offered Huijsen the more tempting financial package and there remains a confidence at Stamford Bridge that Huijsen will opt for Enzo Maresca’s side.

That’s not to say a move to Anfield is completely off the table, though sources are stressing that the 20-year-old is very much sold on the project being presented to him in SW6.

Either way, it seems the Cherries are preparing for his exit by doing their due diligence on a number of potential replacements – and it seems they have now settled on a top young Nantes star to take his place next season….

Bournemouth ‘make formal offer’ for Huijsen replacement

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed last month that two of the names on their radar are Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck and Swiss defender Albian Hajdari, who plays for FC Lugano.

However, L’Equipe claims the Cherries have now decided that Nantes teenager Nathan Zeze is the player they will go for, revealing on Wednesday that a ‘verbal offer’ in the region of €20m (£17m, $22.7m) has been lodged for his services.

And it’s suggested that the offer, which the Ligue 1 side are currently said to be mulling over, is further proof that the south coast club are now preparing for life after Huijsen.

Discussing the player’s future earlier this year, his Cherries teammate Justin Kluivert admitted that the player will ‘not be with us next year’.

Huijsen himself also appears pretty relaxed over his future, telling Sky Sports after last weekend’s 2-1 win at Arsenal: “I think I’m pretty relaxed, just a chill guy.

“I don’t really think about it [my future] too much, I just go to training every morning. We have a great group, great staff, great everything at the club.

“I just enjoy my football, enjoy myself and at the moment I’m just having fun playing football. It’s going well, so I’m really happy.”

However, while Bournemouth are preparing for his exit, it seems they still have some work to do before they can welcome Zeze on board, with report revealing Inter Milan are admirers of the player and had made an approach for his services in January. Furthermore, they could yet rekindle that interest if Bisseck, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, also moves on.

The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010, and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024, for an initial fee of just €15m (£12.9m).

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.

➡️ With Inigo Martinez injured, Huijsen received his first call-up to the Spain senior squad and made his debut as a first-half substitute in the Nations League quarter-final clash against the Netherlands. His second cap followed a few days later in the return leg, providing an assist for Lamine Yamal during extra time.

➡️ He celebrated his 20th birthday in April 2025 with a Premier League player of the match award against Fulham.

➡️ With a £50m (€58.5m) exit clause in his Bournemouth deal, the Cherries face a huge fight to keep the player at the Vitality Stadium, with a summer move a strong possibility.