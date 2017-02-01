Hull beat deadline to bring in Snodgrass replacement

Hull have signed Poland winger Kamil Grosicki from French club Rennes for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £6.75million.

The 28-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the KCOM Stadium, subject to international clearance.

Grosicki, who has 48 caps to his name, featured for Poland at Euro 2016 and is seen as the direct replacement for Robert Snodgrass, who was sold to West Ham last week.

During his time in France Grosicki made 85 appearances for Rennes, scoring 13 goals.

He was Marco Silva’s third signing on deadline day, with midfielder Alfred N’Diaye arriving on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old returns to the Premier League having played for Sunderland between 2013 and 2014.

The Tigers, who are bottom of the league and five points from the safety line ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United, also brought in Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.