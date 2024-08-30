Hull City exclusive: Midfielder deal agreed as Coventry cash in on former Chelsea man

Hull City have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Kasey Palmer from Championship rivals Coventry City, TEAMtalk understands.

Palmer was in the final year of his contract at Coventry and they have decided to accept Hull’s offer for the former Chelsea youngster.

The midfielder failed to make a senior appearance at Stamford Bridge, having loan stints at Huddersfield, Blackburn, Derby, Bristol City and Swansea before making a permanent switch to Coventry in the summer of 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for Mark Robins’ side so far this season chipping in with one goal and two assists in five appearances.

Palmer has agreed a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium to end his two-year spell at Coventry.

Palmer is set to become the second new signing for Hull on deadline day following the arrival of England U21 goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from Brighton.