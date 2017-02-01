Hull City fall short in bid to lure Nani from Valencia

Hull City failed with a last-ditch effort to bring former Manchester United star Nani to the KCOM Stadium.

After losing Robert Snodgrass to West Ham and despite the arrival of Kamil Grosicki from Rennes, Marco Silva was keen to bring in another winger and pinpointed Nani, who he once managed during his time at Sporting Lisbon as the perfect replacement.

The 30-year-old only signed for Valencia in the summer and has been in good form despite the Spanish side’s fight against relegation, scoring two and assisting six.

Silva hoped to bring in his fellow Portuguese national to complete a busy day for his side, after concluding three transfer on deadline day, but the clock ran out before a deal could be struck.

Despite the failure, Hull still managed to bring in a number of fresh faces to aid their relegation battle, the last being arrival of Grosicki from Rennes.

They started the day by loaning Italian international Andrea Ranocchia from Inter Milan, while they also brought in former Sunderland man Alfred N’Diaye on loan from Villareal.

On top of their transfer incomings, they ensured that key player Andrew Robertson stayed in Hull for the remainder of the season despite interest from Burnley.

“Andy Robertson is not leaving, he is our player,” Silva said.

“He is important for us and he is preparing to play tomorrow night.”

Hull, who went bottom of the Premier League last night after Sunderland picked up a point at home to Tottenham, head to Manchester tonight to take on United.